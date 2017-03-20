EZ Pass express lanes under construction at Mid-County Toll Plaza

Traditional EZ Pass still works for drivers at Mid-County Toll Plaza. Express EZ Pass lanes here closed for 3 weeks for upgrades. pic.twitter.com/l7mELwJL5D — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 20, 2017

Some drivers who normally use the E-ZPass express lanes at the Pennsylvania Turnpike's busy Mid-County Toll Plaza in Plymouth Meeting found some of those lanes closed Monday morning.The reason: workers have begun installing upgrades to the electronic tolling equipment on both the northbound and southbound sides.The closures were scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Sunday. The construction work is set to continue for three weeks, through April 10th.During this time commuters will still be able to access the normal E-ZPass lanes on north- and southbound I-476.Only the express lanes in each direction are being affected.The construction work is Phase One of a three-phase repair project to repair and upgrade the Mid-County Tolls.Phases Two and Three will include repair work to concrete surfaces on I-476 and to the ramps leading to the east- and westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276).------