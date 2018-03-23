TRAFFIC

Fiery dump truck crash jams Pennsylvania Turnpike in Willow Grove

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash on Pa. Turnpike: Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on March 23, 2018. (WPVI)

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A fiery crash involving a dump truck is slowing traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County.

It happened after 5:30 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes near the exit for Route 611 in Willow Grove.

Action News is told a dump truck struck a barrier wall at an underpass and burst into flames.



Chunks of the barrier wall flew into the eastbound lanes, disabling several vehicles on that side of the highway.

Meantime traffic was down to one lane in the westbound lanes as first responders arrived to put out the fire and clear the damaged dump truck.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Westbound traffic was backed up for miles approaching the scene.

Eastbound traffic was slow as well, due to the disabled vehicles on the left shoulder of the highway.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstraffic accidenttractor trailer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SEPTA on regular schedule except some bus routes
Speed limits reduced on major roadways, PA Turnpike
2 officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95
Tractor-trailer carrying 50K pounds of frozen turkeys overturns
More Traffic
Top Stories
1 dead in hostage situation in southern France
NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
1 dead, 1 rescued by Rutgers students in Camden fire
AccuWeather: Brisk and Chilly, More Melting Today
Man shot, critically wounded in Germantown
Authorities: No foul play in death of St. Joe's student in Bermuda
Renowned jockey Jose Flores dies following horse racing accident
Reading Police bust $20M drug ring
Show More
Jim Gardner speaks with PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro
2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in York, Pa. collapse
Police-involved car crash in King of Prussia
Trump replacing nat'l security adviser, McMaster with Bolton
Snow totals for 4th nor'easter to hit Philly area
More News
Top Video
NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
1 dead, 1 rescued by Rutgers students in Camden fire
Man shot, critically wounded in Germantown
Reading Police bust $20M drug ring
More Video