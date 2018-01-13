TRAFFIC

Fire near tracks in Newark affects New Jersey Transit service

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A fire near the tracks in Newark is affecting New Jersey Transit service Saturday.

Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line train service is suspended in both directions between Newark International Airport and Penn Station New York due to the fire department activity.

Raritan Valley Line train service is suspended between Cranford and Newark Penn Station.

Police say it is a two-alarm fire in a vacant building.

NJT Bus and private carriers will cross honor NJT Rail tickets and passes.

PATH is cross honoring NJT customers @ 33rd, HOB and NWK.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
trafficfirenjtransitNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Krewstown Road closed down for scheduled maintenance
Pavement damage causes emergency I-95 lane closures
Mudslide cleared from Schuylkill Expy. eastbound
Driver spins out on highway, then keeps driving
More Traffic
Top Stories
Eagles use goalline stand, Elliott FGs to beat Falcons
Police-involved shooting in Kensington
Eagles announce championship game ticket info
VIDEO: Eagles fans celebrate playoff win
2 people found dead inside Bucks County Home
Mother seeks closure on anniversary of son's murder
2 arrested in Edgewater Park murder
Suspect arrested in University of Pennsylvania student death ID'd
Show More
Explosion forces man from Delran home
SEPTA supervisor's vehicle stolen in Southwest Philadelphia
Gunfire leads to police pursuit in Tioga-Nicetown
Person in custody following Greyhound bus pursuit in Illinois
Hawaii emergency officials: Alert of ballistic missile threat was mistake
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos