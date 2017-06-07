TRAFFIC

Fire under Delaware Memorial Bridge shuts down SB traffic

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. (WPVI) --
A fire has shut down the southbound side of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in Delaware.

The 1-alarm blaze was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday beneath the southbound side of the bridge in New Castle County, Delaware.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several firefighting units on the scene working to douse a fire that began in some construction materials.

All traffic was halted on the New Jersey side of the bridge.

Action News is told officials are concerned smoke from the fire might obscure motorists' visibility.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the fire.

No word what may have sparked the blaze.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newstraffic delayfireNew Castle
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Vigil held for Academy Park student killed in I-95 crash
Traffic flagger hit by car in West Goshen Twp.
SUV slams into newsstand in West Oak Lane
Truck erupts in flames after crash in Hockessin, Del.
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trump picks former DOJ official and Christie lawyer to head FBI
Police ID boys involved in attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint in Roxborough
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Police: Friends filmed man dragging kitten to death
Senators ask about Trump pushback on Russia investigation
Constand resumes testimony in Cosby sex assault trial
Show More
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun Today
Troubleshooters: Home warranty headaches
Councilman claims win in Atlantic City mayoral primary
Christie deputy, ex-Goldman executive win NJ primaries
Prosecutor: Woman shot NJ Transit driver, then killed self
More News
Photos
Family sues over unarmed man's shooting by Philly cop
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos