A fire has shut down the southbound side of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in Delaware.The 1-alarm blaze was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday beneath the southbound side of the bridge in New Castle County, Delaware.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several firefighting units on the scene working to douse a fire that began in some construction materials.All traffic was halted on the New Jersey side of the bridge.Action News is told officials are concerned smoke from the fire might obscure motorists' visibility.There were no immediate reports of injuries from the fire.No word what may have sparked the blaze.----------