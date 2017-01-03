Girl, 14, hit by car while walking to school bus in Cape May Co.

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while crossing a street to board her school bus on Tuesday morning in Cape May County.It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Route 9 at West Ocean Avenue in Upper Township, New Jersey.According to state police, the school bus was stopped with flashing red lights. As the teen crossed the street, she was hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old boy who was driving in the opposite direction.The driver stopped at the scene. Neither he nor his 15-year-old female passenger were injured, police said.No charges have been filed so far.