Girl, 17, struck by SEPTA train in South Philadelphia

Teen hit by SEPTA train: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on May 23, 2017. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A teenage girl is recovering after being struck by a SEPTA train in South Philadelphia.

Police believe it was all a freak accident.

They say the 17-year-old girl fell onto some subway tracks as a train approached early Tuesday morning.

"The police basically had everything in lockdown," said commuter Al Williams.

Williams arrived at the Ellsworth-Federal station in South Philadelphia, planning to take the Broad Street Line to an appointment.

But when he arrived, buses were running instead of the train, and police and the fire department were on the scene.

At 7:11 a.m., as a northbound train approached, police say a 17-year-old girl fell on the tracks, and the train rolled over her foot.

She was rushed to the hospital with injuries, but she survived.

Investigators believe her fall was accidental, and foul play is not suspected.

Power was cut immediately, and trains by-passed the station.

Police cleared the scene around 8:45 a.m., when service resumed with residual delays until operations got back to normal.

SEPTA does have video of the incident, which they are reviewing as part of this investigation.

