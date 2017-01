Pennsylvania state police are on scene of 4 separate accidents along the Route 30 bypass near Route 82 in Valley Township.Police say icy roads are to blame for the accidents.Chopper 6 HD is over the scene where one car is overturned and a second car appears to have ran into a guardrail.Details on the other two crashes are not clear.So far no word on any injuries.Motorists should use caution when getting around this morning.