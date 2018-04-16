Jackknifed tractor-trailer removed from Vine Street Expressway

This tractor trailer just jack-kniffed on the ramp from the Vine St Exp WB to I-76 WB. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/rhSGPKmL7q — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) April 16, 2018

The Vine WB is jammed solid and delays will get worse with a jack kniffed tractor trailer on the ramp to I-76. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/xMteZGHB5D — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) April 16, 2018

The heavy rains are causing quite a messy Monday morning commute.A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the ramp from the Vine Street Expressway westbound to the Schuylkill Expressway westbound aruond 5:45 a.m.I-676 was jammed approaching the accident scene.The scene was cleared shortly before 8 a.m.Flooding closed part of Martin Luther King Drive, as well. The roadway is closed between the Falls Bridge and Montgomery Drive.------