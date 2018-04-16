VINE STREET EXPRESSWAY

Jackknifed tractor-trailer removed from Vine Street Expressway

Jackknife tractor-trailer on I-676 ramp. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The heavy rains are causing quite a messy Monday morning commute.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed on the ramp from the Vine Street Expressway westbound to the Schuylkill Expressway westbound aruond 5:45 a.m.


I-676 was jammed approaching the accident scene.



The scene was cleared shortly before 8 a.m.

Flooding closed part of Martin Luther King Drive, as well. The roadway is closed between the Falls Bridge and Montgomery Drive.


