TRAFFIC

Man, 78, struck and killed by vehicle in Strawberry Mansion

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal accident in the Strawberry Mansion section.

It happened around 12 p.m. Thursday when the victim was crossing the street on Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the victim was hit by a grey Volvo traveling eastbound.

That vehicle did stop at the scene.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m.

It's not clear if the driver will face any charges.
