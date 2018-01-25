Man, 78, struck and killed by vehicle in Strawberry Mansion

Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal accident in the Strawberry Mansion section.It happened around 12 p.m. Thursday when the victim was crossing the street on Allegheny Avenue.Police say the victim was hit by a grey Volvo traveling eastbound.That vehicle did stop at the scene.The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m.It's not clear if the driver will face any charges.------