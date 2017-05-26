TRAFFIC

Man critical after being struck by vehicle in Fishtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Man critical after being struck by vehicle in Fishtown. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 25, 2017. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY --
A man was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital in Center City, Philadelphia in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate-95.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes near the Girard Avenue exit in the city's Fishtown section.

Initial reports indicate the man is possibly in his 30s and was a trauma alert.

