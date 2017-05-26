Man critical after being struck by vehicle in Fishtown

CENTER CITY --A man was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital in Center City, Philadelphia in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate-95.
It happened around 9:25 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes near the Girard Avenue exit in the city's Fishtown section.
Initial reports indicate the man is possibly in his 30s and was a trauma alert.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps