Man critical after hit-and-run in Kensington, driver sought

A 43-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia's Kensington section.Police say the victim, Krelly Plaza-Alice, was struck by a car around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Clearfield Street.That car, a silver 2000 model year BMW, was found around 1 a.m. Friday near the 3000 block of Martha Street. Police say there is extensive damage to the driver' side of the front windshield.Police say when Plaza-Alice was hit he landed on top of the car's windshield.He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital with head trauma and suffering from two broken legs.Police say they know who owns the BMW, but are not yet sure who was behind the wheel.Investigators urge the driver to come forward."It's just time to come forward now, to let us know their side of the story, to fill in some of the blanks. It's behooves them to come forward and put their narrative on paper," said Capt. Patrick Kelly. "Right now it's a hit-and-run accident, a crime. Are they trying to hide something?"Plaza-Alice is popular man in his neighborhood. He's a merchant, bartender and bodega employee who also barbecued and sold it on street corners here in Kensington."I've known him for more than ten years, and he's such a great guy," said Stephanie Hammer. "He's really sweet all the time. He's always working and cooking, just saying hi to everyone who would come by.""I am so shook up. I can't believe it, because I was in a hit-and-run accident up there on K and A myself last year," said Michelle Heingz, who notes the driver who struck her was never caught.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.