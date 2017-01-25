TRAFFIC

Man dies after dumbbell crashes through windshield on New Jersey Turnpike

EMBED </>More News Videos

75-year-old Jack DeCarlo of Hamilton Twp., Mercer County, remains in critical condition at Crozer Chester Medical Center after being hit in the head by a 50 pound dumbbell. (WPVI)

OLDMANS TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A man has died after police say he was struck by a 50-pound dumbbell that came crashing through the windshield of his vehicle while he was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County.

Police say 75-year-old Jack DeCarlo, of Hamilton Township, Mercer County, died Tuesday at Crozier-Chester Medical Center from injuries sustained in the incident.

On Jan. 9, DeCarlo and his wife were driving on the New Jersey Turnpike in Oldmans Township when the 50-pound weight came through the windshield.

His wife Pat, who was in the car with him, was not injured.

The DeCarlos were on their way to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when he was hit by the dumbbell.

Police are still trying to figure out where it came from.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentcrashn.j. newsnew jersey turnpikeOldmans Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Road closures, SEPTA changes for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Route 1 in Bucks Co.
Motorcyclist clings to back of car after crash
Truck carrying cars catches fire on NJ Turnpike
More Traffic
Top Stories
Publicist: Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
Police: Child mauled by dog in Germantown
Road closures, SEPTA changes for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Security increases at GOP retreat day before Trump
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
Show More
Kenney responds to Trump's sanctuary cities order
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Man arrested, stolen dogs returned to Chester County home
Suspect charged in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault
Dow Jones industrial average breaks through 20,000 milestone
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Route 1 in Bucks Co.
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
More Video