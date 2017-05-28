Man hurt after being thrown off dirt bike in Feltonville

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police are investigating a bike crash that left a man injured in the city's Feltonville section.
It happened at the intersection of Whitaker and Wyoming avenues.
Police say the man was thrown several feet off his dirt bike and then landed onto a parked car.
The impact of the crash left a large dent and shattered glass.
The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no immediate word on his condition.
Police have not said what caused the crash.
