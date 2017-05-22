TRAFFIC

Man killed, 5 people injured in Juniata crash

Man killed in Juniata Park crash. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 21, 2017. (WPVI)

JUNIATA --
A man is dead, and five people are injured in a crash in Philadelphia's Juniata section.

The accident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday along Hunting Park Avenue near I Street.

Police say a driver lost control when he came barreling down the street that has a speed limit of 30 mph.

His Honda rear-ended another vehicle traveling eastbound. The impact caused that vehicle to hit a utility pole.

That driver then veered into oncoming traffic and crashed.

The exact speed and whether the first driver was under the influence is unclear. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The five people injured were taken to area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

