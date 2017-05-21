Man killed, 5 people injured in Juniata Park crash

A man is dead, and five people are injured in a crash in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section.The accident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday along Hunting Park Avenue near I Street.Police say a driver lost control when he came barreling down the street that has a speed limit of 30 mph.His Honda rear-ended another vehicle traveling eastbound. The impact caused that vehicle to hit a utility pole.That driver then veered into oncoming traffic and crashed.The exact speed and whether the first driver was under the influence is unclear. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.The five people injured were taken to area hospitals.The crash remains under investigation.----------