TRAFFIC

Man killed, 5 people injured in Juniata Park crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Man killed in Juniata Park crash. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 21, 2017. (WPVI)

JUNIATA PARK --
A man is dead, and five people are injured in a crash in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section.

The accident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday along Hunting Park Avenue near I Street.

Police say a driver lost control when he came barreling down the street that has a speed limit of 30 mph.

His Honda rear-ended another vehicle traveling eastbound. The impact caused that vehicle to hit a utility pole.

That driver then veered into oncoming traffic and crashed.

The exact speed and whether the first driver was under the influence is unclear. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The five people injured were taken to area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
trafficphiladelphia newscrashtraffic fatalitiesNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Small plane makes emergency landing in West Chester
Happy 60th birthday, Walt Whitman Bridge!
Hunting Park residents protest planned traffic light removal
3 hurt in fiery multi-vehicle crash on I-78 in Berks Co.
More Traffic
Top Stories
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Man hospitalized after being tased by Philadelphia police
Police: Body found where teen went missing in Del.River
AccuWeather: Rain Arrives Monday
Small plane makes emergency landing in West Chester
1 dead, 2 hurt when powerboats crash during offshore race
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
Show More
3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield house fire
9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook
Trump urges Mideast nations to drive out 'Islamic extremism'
Suspect killed fleeing police in pharmacy robbery, shooting ID'd
Mother of toddler shot in Kensington makes emotional appeal
More News
Top Video
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook
Man hospitalized after being tased by Philadelphia police
3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield house fire
More Video