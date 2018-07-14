TRAFFIC

Man killed by hit and run driver on I-495 in Newport, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead after crash on I-495 in Newport, Delaware. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWPORT, Del. (WPVI) --
Authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning on I-495 southbound in Newport, Delaware.

The incident occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday as a 2000 Toyota Avalon was traveling on the ramp from I-495 southbound onto the ramp to I-295 northbound.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Pennsylvania, swerved out of the lane he was traveling in, and struck a barrier. The impact caused the vehicle to swerve across the lane, and land in a grassy area next to the roadway.

As the vehicle traveled through the grass, the vehicle flipped and struck a tree.

The driver got out of his car to make a phone call when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle was described as a small, sports car, dark in color -- possibly a Honda Civic. It was last seen continuing south on the ramp.

Two adult passengers who were in the Toyota Avalon were transported to Christiana Hospital, and treated for minor injuries.

The crash continues to be investigated.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newscrashcar accident
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Suspected drunk driver hits several parked cars in Brewerytown
Section of Lincoln Drive closed over next few weekends
Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Tree branch falls on front of car traveling on Lincoln Drive
More Traffic
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Stepfather of boy who died after allegedly hitting his head taken into custody
DA: Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk
Philly police seek 2 adults over video of child being kicked
Waterford Township horse sanctuary owner charged with animal cruelty
DNA tool may help in Fairmount Park rapist cold case
Suspected drunk driver hits several parked cars in Brewerytown
Fmr. Phillies star Chase Utley to retire at the end of 2018
Show More
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pennsylvania reveals cyber intrusion in birth, death records
Ryan Seacrest pays a special visit to Children's Hospital
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Man executed inside his Bentley in Upper Darby
More News