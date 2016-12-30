TRAFFIC

Man, woman flee after crash in Feltonville; child left behind
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say a domestic dispute led to a car crash and some frightening moments for a young child in the backseat.

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
Police say a domestic dispute led to a car crash and some frightening moments for a young child in the backseat.

It happened before 1 a.m. Friday at the intersection of D and Loudon streets.

Police say a driver lost control and crashed his vehicle into the front of the house.

He then got out of the car and fled the scene.

There was also a woman in the car and a child in a car seat.

Police say the woman attempted to run and catch the male driver, leaving the child in the car seat near the vehicle.

Officers were able to catch up with the woman. The child was not injured.

L and I arrived to the scene to inspect the house.
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashphilly newsdomestic violenceNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Downed wires cleared; Route 73 reopens in Maple Shade, NJ
Multi-vehicle crashes cause delays on I-295 in Del.
Truck crashes, catches fire at Lawncrest gas station
Truck overturns on I-76 ramp in King of Prussia
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man charged in murder of South Phila. store owner
Man and woman shot in van in Hunting Park
Man convicted of killing 3 is charged in 4 more slayings
Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking
Russian Foreign Minister Proposes Expelling 35 US Diplomats in Response to Obama Sanctions
Fmr. Radnor Twp. official charged with assaulting 103-year-old woman
Dover school principal accused of embezzlement
Show More
2 in custody after Bucks County bank robbery
Woman facing murder charges in deadly shooting, crash in Mt. Airy
Changes coming for Pa. motorists in 2017
Family members stranded on holiday road trip now recovering
New N.J. law eases privacy rules on adoptions
More News
Top Video
Man charged in murder of South Phila. store owner
Man and woman shot in van in Hunting Park
Fmr. Radnor Twp. official charged with assaulting 103-year-old woman
AccuWeather: Blustery and Chilly Today
More Video