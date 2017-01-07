WINTER STORM

Massive pile-up crash shuts down Conn. highway

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Photo&#47;Connecticut State Police)</span></div>
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WPVI) --
Weather was likely a factor in a massive pileup crash on Interstate 91 in Connecticut Saturday involving nearly two dozen vehicles.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-91 near exit 21 in Middletown.

Connecticut State Police said the crash involved at least 20 cars, three tractor trailers and a tanker truck. No serious injuries were reported.

Troopers posted this video of the scene on social media:


I-91 southbound was shut down between exit 21 and exit 25.

The state police reported multiple crashes and spin-outs across the state.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
