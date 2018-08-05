TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A motorcyclist has died after police say he collided with a vehicle that may have been involved in a street race in Southwest Philadelphia.

The crash happened at Brewster Avenue near 76th Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a Mitsubishi and a Subaru were street racing when the motorcyclist was hit head-on by one of the vehicles.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Mitsubishi that hit the motorcycle is being questioned by police.

They say the driver of the Subaru fled from the scene.

