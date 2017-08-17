Motorcyclist killed in crash in Camden County ID'd

Camden County authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Atco.The accident happened around 230 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of White Horse Pike.Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Kevin Scott of Hammonton.Authorities say Scott was travelling westbound on his bike when a car pulled out of a shopping center.The motorcycle then struck the car and Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries.----------