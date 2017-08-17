TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Camden County ID'd

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Camden County. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 17, 2017. (WPVI)

ATCO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Camden County authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Atco.

The accident happened around 230 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of White Horse Pike.

Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Kevin Scott of Hammonton.

Authorities say Scott was travelling westbound on his bike when a car pulled out of a shopping center.

The motorcycle then struck the car and Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries.

