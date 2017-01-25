TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Route 1 in Bucks County

EMBED </>More News Videos

A multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic on Route 1 in Bucks County. (WPVI)

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A multi-vehicle crash that slowed traffic on Route 1 in Bucks County has been cleared.

The incident happened at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near the exit for Business Route 1 in Langhorne.

Police tell Action News six vehicles sustained damage following a chain reaction crash.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

All southbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up a fuel spill and clear the wrecked vehicles.

All lanes were back open by 8:30 a.m., but delays persisted.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidenttraffic delaypa. newsBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Road closures, restrictions for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Motorcyclist clings to back of car after crash
Truck carrying cars catches fire on NJ Turnpike
Wilmington man killed in Route 141 crash ID'd
More Traffic
Top Stories
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Trump to order investigation into 'voter fraud'
Road closures, restrictions for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts
Philadelphia School District addresses immigrant students' questions
Exclusive: Chaka Fattah's day before prison interview
Police: Gunmen steal from dying shooting victim
Show More
Police: Suspect shoots man, steals car in SW Philadelphia
Argument ends in shooting in Parkside
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
Truck carrying cars catches fire on NJ Turnpike
Censoring musical brings out Cherry Hill East students
More News
Top Video
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
Philadelphia School District addresses immigrant students' questions
Censoring musical brings out Cherry Hill East students
More Video