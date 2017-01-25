A multi-vehicle crash that slowed traffic on Route 1 in Bucks County has been cleared.The incident happened at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes near the exit for Business Route 1 in Langhorne.Police tell Action News six vehicles sustained damage following a chain reaction crash.There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.All southbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up a fuel spill and clear the wrecked vehicles.All lanes were back open by 8:30 a.m., but delays persisted.