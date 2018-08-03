EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3875216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on August 3, 2018.

At least one person was carried away on a stretcher after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.Police and fire crews were called around 7:35 a.m. Friday in the outer drive of the Boulevard northbound near Haldeman Avenue.Chopper 6 over the scene showed three vehicles backed into one another, with the school bus in front.One woman could be seen being taken away by medics on a stretcher and into an awaiting ambulance.There is no word if there were children on the bus or if anyone else was injured.All lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.