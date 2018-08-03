SOMERTON (WPVI) --At least one person was carried away on a stretcher after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Somerton section of Philadelphia.
Police and fire crews were called around 7:35 a.m. Friday in the outer drive of the Boulevard northbound near Haldeman Avenue.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed three vehicles backed into one another, with the school bus in front.
One woman could be seen being taken away by medics on a stretcher and into an awaiting ambulance.
There is no word if there were children on the bus or if anyone else was injured.
All lanes were reopened just before 9 a.m.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps