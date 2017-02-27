TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Gulph Mills

A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Gulph Mills. (WPVI)

GULPH MILLS, Pa. (WPVI) --
A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Gulph Mills.

It happened at 6:30 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes near the Gulph Mills exit.

State police tell Action New at least eight vehicles were involved.

Video from Chopper 6 HD over the scene showed several vehicles stopped in the left lane and two more vehicles, including a heavily damaged sedan in the right shoulder.

A rescue vehicle and an ambulance were on the scene.
There was no immediate word on the number or extent of injuries.

------
