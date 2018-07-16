TRAFFIC

Multiple school buses collide in Medford Lakes, Burlington Co.; 35 injured

Multiple school buses crash in Medford Lakes, New Jersey. See raw video from Chopper 6 on July 16, 2018. (WPVI)

MEDFORD LAKES, N.J. (WPVI) --
Emergency dispatchers say up to 35 injuries were reported after several school buses collided in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Of those, some 17 people had to be taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday at Tuckerton Road and Lenape Trail in Medford Lakes.

Multiple school bus accident in Medford, N.J., as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., July 16, 2018


The view from Chopper 6 showed four buses stopped in a row, while another was parked on the other side of the street. Several of the buses were visibly damaged.

A number of children could be seen with medics nearby. Several people could be seen on stretchers.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries.

An investigation into the cause of this crash continues.

