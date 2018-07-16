Multiple schools buses crash in Burlington County

Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple school buses in Burlington County, New Jersey.The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday at Tuckerton Road and Lenape Trail in Medford Lakes.The view from Chopper 6 showed at least one bus with front-end damage.Several other buses stopped at the scene apparently collided.A number of children could be seen with medics nearby.There was no immediate word on injuries.------