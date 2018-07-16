Multiple schools buses crash in Burlington County

MEDFORD LAKES, N.J. (WPVI) --Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple school buses in Burlington County, New Jersey.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday at Tuckerton Road and Lenape Trail in Medford Lakes.
The view from Chopper 6 showed at least one bus with front-end damage.
Several other buses stopped at the scene apparently collided.
A number of children could be seen with medics nearby.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
