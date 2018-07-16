TRAFFIC

Multiple schools buses crash in Burlington County

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple school bus accident in Medford, N.J., as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., July 16, 2018 (WPVI)

MEDFORD LAKES, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple school buses in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday at Tuckerton Road and Lenape Trail in Medford Lakes.

The view from Chopper 6 showed at least one bus with front-end damage.

Several other buses stopped at the scene apparently collided.

A number of children could be seen with medics nearby.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newsbus crashMedford Lakes
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
2 injured in Whitemarsh Township crash
Car lands on porch of Holmesburg house
More Traffic
Top Stories
Fire erupts in Darby Township scrap yard
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
Vigil held for slain Philly developer, suspect charged with murder
Police: Man killed after answering front door in S. Philadelphia
Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns
Show More
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Stepfather of boy who died after allegedly hitting his head charged
Bodycam video released after man killed by Chicago police
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Today, Strong Storms Tuesday
More News