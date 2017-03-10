EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1794399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A bad accident shut down part of the Northeast Extension.

HEADS UP: Major delays along the NE extension of Penn turnpike in Lehigh Co. Bad accident involving seven cars. @6abc pic.twitter.com/LSex7ocwM8 — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) March 10, 2017

Two crashes temporarily blocked the northbound Northeast Extension between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley in Milford Township, Lehigh County Friday morning.It happened around 10:30 a.m. at mile marker 47 in Milford Township, between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits.The crash involved two separate accidents. The first crash was a dangerous domino effect on the highway involving seven cars.Some of the cars were completely turned around facing the opposite direction.Most of those cars are pretty badly banged up.Authorities say minor injuries were reported.Multiple tow trucks arrived on the scene to take some of the cars away.The second accident involved two cars, but no other information was given about this crash.It's not clear if the weather or road conditions played a part in the two separate crashes.------