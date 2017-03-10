TRAFFIC

NB Northeast Extension cleared after 2 crashes block highway

EMBED </>More News Videos

A crash has blocked the northbound Northeast extension between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley in Milford Township, Lehigh County. Only the right lane is getting by. (WPVI)

By
MILFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Two crashes temporarily blocked the northbound Northeast Extension between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley in Milford Township, Lehigh County Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at mile marker 47 in Milford Township, between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits.
EMBED More News Videos

A bad accident shut down part of the Northeast Extension.



The crash involved two separate accidents. The first crash was a dangerous domino effect on the highway involving seven cars.



Some of the cars were completely turned around facing the opposite direction.
Most of those cars are pretty badly banged up.

Authorities say minor injuries were reported.

Multiple tow trucks arrived on the scene to take some of the cars away.

The second accident involved two cars, but no other information was given about this crash.

It's not clear if the weather or road conditions played a part in the two separate crashes.

------
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newscar crashtractor traileraccidenttraffic accidentMilford Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
2 hurt, including firefighter in Chester vehicle crash
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge reopens
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge reopens
More Traffic
Top Stories
Winter Returns Over The Weekend
Action News 3pm LIVE UPDATE
1 dead in Chester County house fire
Sara Packer pleads not guilty in dismembered teen case
Biden's son, estranged wife seek amicable, private divorce
Delco Memorial Hosp. nurses back to work
Police: Man assaulted woman, 71, with his SUV
Show More
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
Pelosi urges FBI director to dispute wiretapping claim
Snow falls as temperatures drop in Allentown
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge reopens
German police: Italian tourists among victims of ax attack
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
3 children, 2 adults hurt in Del. school bus crash
Countdown to the Philadelphia Flower Show
1 dead in Chester County house fire
More Video