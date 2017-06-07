A New Jersey State Police trooper was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Salem County.The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsville-Auburn Road and Route 48 in Penns Grove.The preliminary word from investigators is that the trooper lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.Video from Chopper 6 showed the cruiser off the road.The trooper was take to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.----------