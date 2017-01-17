TRAFFIC

NJ Transit expands bus service to 30th Street Station
Local commuters have a new option for getting to work between South Jersey and Pennsylvania. (WPVI)

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
Commuters have another choice for getting to work between New Jersey and Philadelphia.

New Jersey Transit buses will stop at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station, beginning Tuesday.

The newly created 555 bus will operate between the Avondale Park and Ride in Winslow Township and 30th Street Station during peak hours.

The bus will not stop at the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden or Philadelphia's Greyhound Terminal.

The route change will affect the 414 and 417 bus routes.
