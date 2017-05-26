N.J. Turnpike closed at exit 4 due to bus vs. semi accident

All southbound traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike is being forced off at exit 4.That closure is in place because of a crash between a tractor-tailer and a bus near mile marker 19 in Gloucester County, which is between exits 2 and 3.At this point, it's not clear how many people are injured, and the severity of those injuries.Action News has several crews headed to the scene, and will update this breaking story throughout the night.----------