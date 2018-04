A crash between two vehicles had part of the Northeast Extension closed from the Quakertown interchange in Bucks County to the Lansdale interchange in Montgomery County.The roadway reopened just around 4:15 a.m.The crash between a truck and a car happened early Thursday morning in the southbound lanes near the Ridge Road overpass in Telford.We know that a medical helicopter was called to the scene.There is no word on that person's condition.