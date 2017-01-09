TRAFFIC

Object flies through windshield, causes crash on NJ Turnpike in Salem County
A metal object crashed through the windshield of an SUV on Monday morning on the NJ Turnpike. (WPVI)

OLDMANS TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
All lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike have reopened after a serious crash in Salem County that state police say happened after an object came through the windshield of a vehicle.

It happened in the southbound lanes at 7:30 a.m. Monday near Mile Marker 6, north of Interchange 1 in Olmans Township.


Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a black SUV in a grassy area off the highway with a large hole visible in the driver's side of the windshield.

A medical helicopter and several ambulances were seen on the highway a short distance from the vehicle.

There was no immediate word on the number or extent of injuries.

Both sides of the turnpike were shut down approaching the crash scene as medics attended to the injured and police investigated.

All lanes were back open by 9 a.m.

