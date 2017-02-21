Operator critically injured in Upper Darby train crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1765310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 HD was overhead after out-of-service trains collided in Upper Darby, Pa.

A chain-reaction train crash in Upper Darby left four people injured, including an operator who is in critical condition.Train service has since resumed from the 69th Street Terminal on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line, where the crash occurred.The other injuries include another operator and two passengers. It's unclear why there were two passengers on board. Officials say they should have gotten off on the platform before the train loops around to continue eastbound service.Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board said three investigators were heading to the site.SEPTA officials say a moving train collided with the rear of a stopped train, which had been waiting to approach the terminal, around 8:10 a.m.After the two trains collided, the lead car of the moving train derailed and sideswiped a third train that was on the outer loop.It's unclear why the first train didn't stop. It was the operator of that train who was the most seriously hurt."The trains move under signal authority and the train signal system will keep trains separated. There is a manual override done from our control center if the need arises, but the control system should still keep trains apart," said Scott Sauer of SEPTA.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Each train had six cars, and a total of seven cars derailed.This collision comes weeks after cracks were discovered in the metal of dozens of train cars, also on the Market-Frankford Line, forcing SEPTA to pull them. But SEPTA officials say the Upper Darby crash is unrelated.The cars involved in Tuesday's crash have been around since 1996, and SEPTA says they were recently inspected."They go through a vigorous inspection. They've all been inspected due to the recent issue, but they also go through a ten day safety inspection and daily inspection," Sauer said.Officials are looking into how fast the first train was moving at the time of the crash. The speed limit on the loop is 10 mph.The Market-Frankford Line is a big people mover for SEPTA. On any given day, there are more than 180,000 rides, according to the latest numbers.So it was no surprise that the crash caused big disruptions in the morning commute."Such a hassle," said Devon Braxton of Upper Darby. "I'm late for school."But as the morning went on, and more shuttle buses arrived, there were fewer complaints about delays."So far so good. I didn't realize it until I was on the way to work, but they were right there, the buses, a lot of SEPTA workers were out there to assist us quickly," said Sharon Freeman of Southwest Philadelphia.------