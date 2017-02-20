MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) --An overturned tractor trailer slowed traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mt. Laurel.
It happened at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes north of Exit 4 for Route 73.
State police tell Action News the driver lost control and the big rig overturned, spilling its load of produce.
The driver suffered an arm injury and had to be extricated from the cab.
Slow going.Overturned truck blocking NB lanes of NJ Twp between exits 4&5.— John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) February 20, 2017
Traffic getting by on shoulder.
Crews working to remove truck. pic.twitter.com/50wZ6QwgXU
There was no immediate word on that person's condition.
Both northbound lanes were closed at the scene, with traffic getting by on the shoulder.
This overturned tractor tailer is causing a delay on the NJ Tpk NB. Use 295 instead. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/BTFBwXvzMz— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) February 20, 2017
A crash in the same location on the southbound side of the turnpike caused headaches for commuters on Friday.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.