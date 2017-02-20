Slow going.Overturned truck blocking NB lanes of NJ Twp between exits 4&5.

Traffic getting by on shoulder.

Crews working to remove truck. pic.twitter.com/50wZ6QwgXU — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) February 20, 2017

This overturned tractor tailer is causing a delay on the NJ Tpk NB. Use 295 instead. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/BTFBwXvzMz — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) February 20, 2017

An overturned tractor trailer slowed traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mt. Laurel.It happened at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes north of Exit 4 for Route 73.State police tell Action News the driver lost control and the big rig overturned, spilling its load of produce.The driver suffered an arm injury and had to be extricated from the cab.There was no immediate word on that person's condition.Both northbound lanes were closed at the scene, with traffic getting by on the shoulder.A crash in the same location on the southbound side of the turnpike caused headaches for commuters on Friday.