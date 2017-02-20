TRAFFIC

Overturned tractor trailer slows traffic on NJ Turnpike

An overturned tractor trailer is slowing traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mt. Laurel.

MT. LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) --
An overturned tractor trailer slowed traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mt. Laurel.

It happened at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes north of Exit 4 for Route 73.

State police tell Action News the driver lost control and the big rig overturned, spilling its load of produce.

The driver suffered an arm injury and had to be extricated from the cab.



There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Both northbound lanes were closed at the scene, with traffic getting by on the shoulder.



A crash in the same location on the southbound side of the turnpike caused headaches for commuters on Friday.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.
