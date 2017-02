An overturned tractor trailer slowed traffic on Route 73 in Cinnaminson, Burlington County.The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes approaching Route 90.Police tell Action News the driver lost control, causing the big rig to overturn.There was no immediate word if the driver was hurt.Two lanes were blocked as police investigated and crews worked to clean up a fuel spill and clear the wreckage.------