TRAFFIC

Overturned truck causes major delays on I-295

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
An overturned dump truck has caused a major backup on I-295 in Cherry Hill.

It happened early Tuesday morning on the northbound lanes of I-295 near Route 70.

New Jersey State Police say the dump truck driver lost control. The truck overturned and spilled its load of asphalt.

Crews were called to the scene to clean up the roadway.

Two lanes were opened to traffic around 6:15 a.m., with the shoulder acting as one lane of traffic.

The driver was not seriously injured.

