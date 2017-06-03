Fatal crash shuts down Pa. Turnpike: Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on June 3, 2017.

The westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) is back open in Bensalem Township after a fatal, multi-vehicle crash.The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes between the Bensalem (Route 1) and Willow Grove (Route 611) exits.Details on how many vehicles were involved and the number and extent of injuries were not immediately available.All westbound lanes were shut down for more than seven hours between Routes 1 and 611 as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.Traffic was finally moving again by 10:40 a.m.----------