CAMDEN (WPVI) --PATCO is responding to commuter concerns that train service might stop before the afternoon rush hour.
A statement posted on PATCO's Twitter account Tuesday morning reads:
"We have received several inquiries and wanted to clarify any confusion, we will have afternoon/evening service. We will be releasing an updated afternoon/evening schedule in the next few hours. The afternoon/evening schedule will have similar headway times as this morning."
In the morning, PATCO was running on a modified schedule with trains running every 10 minutes westbound to Philadelphia during rush hour and every 10-20 minutes eastbound to Lindenwold.
The delays are due to a commuter train heading from New Jersey to Philadelphia hitting part of a downed utility pole Monday morning.
Transit officials say the utility pole appeared to have been hit first by a freight train on an upper track, leaving a section hanging over a wall and in the path of the PATCO train.
The train was carrying 23 passengers, eight of whom were PATCO employees. Four riders suffered minor injuries as a result of the abrupt deceleration, according to PATCO.
The shutdown created major traffic jams in the Philadelphia area.
ONLINE: http://www.ridepatco.org/
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps