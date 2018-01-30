TRAFFIC

PATCO responds to commuter concerns: We'll have afternoon/evening service

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
PATCO is responding to commuter concerns that train service might stop before the afternoon rush hour.

A statement posted on PATCO's Twitter account Tuesday morning reads:

"We have received several inquiries and wanted to clarify any confusion, we will have afternoon/evening service. We will be releasing an updated afternoon/evening schedule in the next few hours. The afternoon/evening schedule will have similar headway times as this morning."

In the morning, PATCO was running on a modified schedule with trains running every 10 minutes westbound to Philadelphia during rush hour and every 10-20 minutes eastbound to Lindenwold.

The delays are due to a commuter train heading from New Jersey to Philadelphia hitting part of a downed utility pole Monday morning.

Transit officials say the utility pole appeared to have been hit first by a freight train on an upper track, leaving a section hanging over a wall and in the path of the PATCO train.

The train was carrying 23 passengers, eight of whom were PATCO employees. Four riders suffered minor injuries as a result of the abrupt deceleration, according to PATCO.

The shutdown created major traffic jams in the Philadelphia area.

ONLINE: http://www.ridepatco.org/

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey newspatcotrain accidentCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out
Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More Traffic
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News