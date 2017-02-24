Pedestrian walking, struck after 2 vehicles crash in Lawncrest

A pedestrian was hit after two vehicles crashed in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia.It happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on Devereaux and Rising Sun avenues.The driver of a car hit another car. The impact from that crash sent one of the cars onto the sidewalk.That car then struck a pedestrian who was walking.That person was dragged by the vehicle and pinned under the car for a short time.One of the cars also slammed into a pole.Several people were hurt. It's not clear on the extent of the injuries.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------