Pedestrian walking, struck after 2 vehicles crash in Lawncrest

LAWNCREST (WPVI) --
A pedestrian was hit after two vehicles crashed in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on Devereaux and Rising Sun avenues.

The driver of a car hit another car. The impact from that crash sent one of the cars onto the sidewalk.

That car then struck a pedestrian who was walking.

That person was dragged by the vehicle and pinned under the car for a short time.

One of the cars also slammed into a pole.

Several people were hurt. It's not clear on the extent of the injuries.

