Pedestrian walking, struck after 2 vehicles crash in Lawncrest

LAWNCREST (WPVI) --A pedestrian was hit after two vehicles crashed in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on Devereaux and Rising Sun avenues.
The driver of a car hit another car. The impact from that crash sent one of the cars onto the sidewalk.
That car then struck a pedestrian who was walking.
That person was dragged by the vehicle and pinned under the car for a short time.
One of the cars also slammed into a pole.
Several people were hurt. It's not clear on the extent of the injuries.
