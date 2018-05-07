  • LIVE VIDEO Press conference on death of Temple University student
Person struck by train in Bridesburg, Amtrak & SEPTA impacted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A person was struck by a train in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia, impacting service on Amtrak and SEPTA.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday near the Bridesburg station on the 2200 of Bridge Street.

Amtrak says the Northeast Corridor will be delayed going through Philadelphia as they are only working with a single track.

On SEPTA, Trenton outbound service was suspended for a short time, but has since resumed. Inbound service was operating with delays of up to 15 minutes.

No further details have been released on the person who was struck by the train.

