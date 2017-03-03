TRAFFIC

Police chase ends in crash in Wilmington

EMBED </>More News Videos

A police chase ended in a crash in Wilmington, Delaware. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A police chase ended in a crash in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Action Cam was at 4th and Spruce after 9 p.m. Thursday where the crash took place.

Police say Operation Disrupt officers spotted a stolen vehicle from another police jurisdiction.

Officers attempted to stop a 2006 Cadillac when the 18-year-old driver accelerated and lost control, jumped a curb and slammed into a utility pole.

All the occupants tried to flee on foot, but were quickly apprehended.

One person suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Police are questioning that person and three others in the SUV. They ranged in age from 14 to 18 years old.

