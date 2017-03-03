Police chase ends in crash in Wilmington

A police chase ended in a crash in Wilmington, Delaware.The Action Cam was at 4th and Spruce after 9 p.m. Thursday where the crash took place.Police say Operation Disrupt officers spotted a stolen vehicle from another police jurisdiction.Officers attempted to stop a 2006 Cadillac when the 18-year-old driver accelerated and lost control, jumped a curb and slammed into a utility pole.All the occupants tried to flee on foot, but were quickly apprehended.One person suffered a non-life threatening injury.Police are questioning that person and three others in the SUV. They ranged in age from 14 to 18 years old.------