PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE

Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 12, 2018. (WPVI)

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash that killed a person, and closed a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for more than seven hours Thursday morning.

Chopper 6: Deadly crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike on July 12, 2018.


A driver from New York City was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Police say the man was outside of his vehicle, because he had just had a separate wreck.

The two other people in his car took off.

This happened in Brecknock Township in Berks County just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

The westbound lanes where it happened were closed for eight hours.

The cause of the initial crash is not known.



