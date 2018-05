It was a nasty crash in Reading Friday evening when two police vehicles collided.Two officers were hurt and a bystander was reportedly struck by flying debris.It happened at 6:30 p.m. at South 6th and Chestnut streets.Witnesses say the police SUV spun out from the collision and took out signs and parking meters on the sidewalk, in front of a church,Fortunately, everyone is expected to be okay.------