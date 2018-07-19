TRAFFIC

Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister

PITTSBURGH (WPVI) --
Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman was driving drunk when she struck and seriously injured her 15-year-old sister, who had apparently jumped on the hood of the moving vehicle and was hit after falling off.

Pittsburgh police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The teen remained hospitalized Thursday in serious condition. Her name has not been released.

The teen's 23-year-old sister was arrested at the scene following an alleged altercation with police. She faces four counts of aggravated assault against police, as well as single counts of drunken driving and reckless endangerment.

No other injuries were reported.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newsdrunk drivingteenager
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Nevada hit and run driver sideswipes patrol car seconds before officer steps out
Massachusetts driver says flip flop is to blame for car crash
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car that was allegedly street racing
More Traffic
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News