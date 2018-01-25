TRAFFIC

Proposal calls for civilian traffic cops in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia might use civilians to keep traffic moving. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A new proposal could leave a city divided.

It calls for civilian traffic cops in Philadelphia.

City Council President Darrell Clarke is introducing the idea Thursday at City Hall.

He wants to explore the notion of having regular citizens enforce the city's traffic laws.

This, he says, would give police more time to focus more on criminal investigations.

Clark says the civilian officers would be able to issue traffic tickets, but they would not carry guns and they would not be allowed to make arrests.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstraffic
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Water main break shuts down NB Roosevelt Blvd. in Tioga-Nicetown
Man, 78, struck and killed by vehicle in Strawberry Mansion
WB Pa. Turnpike reopens after crash in Bensalem Twp.
Truck spills honey on Rt 291 in Tinicum Township
More Traffic
Top Stories
Water main break shuts down NB Roosevelt Blvd. in Tioga-Nicetown
Fake postal worker among 4 suspects in Olney robbery
Man, 78, struck and killed by vehicle in Strawberry Mansion
Pizza delivery driver shot in Brewerytown
Doug Pederson's message for Eagles: Focus on today, not Pats' mystique
Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar remains just as passionate for team
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Smyrna, Del.
Woman, 80, struck by car in front of Delco hospital
Show More
Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath
Trial begins for suspect accused of shooting Philly officer
Woman struck on I-95 in Wilmington, Del. dies
Bettor makes multimillion-dollar wager on Eagles in Las Vegas
Winners pick up Super Bowl lottery tickets in South Philly
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Trial begins for suspect accused of shooting Philly officer
WB Pa. Turnpike reopens after crash in Bensalem Twp.
Italian train derails near Milan; 3 dead
More Video