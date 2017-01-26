13th Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street

Market Street from 11th Street to Juniper Street

12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street

13th Street from Chestnut to Market Streets

Market Street from 11th Street to Juniper Street

12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street PPA and PPD will tow any cars located on those streets to the PPA impoundment lot at 2501 S. Weccacoe Avenue in South Philadelphia.

1100 and 1200 block of Market - both north and south sides

12th Street from Chestnut to Filbert Streets - both east and west sides

13th Street from Chestnut to Market Streets - both east and west sides

13th Street Station, for the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes, will be closed. Market-Frankford Line trains will bypass 13th Street; customers can exit and enter at 11th Street and 15th Street. City Trolley Routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36 will begin and end service at 15th Street Station.

Bus routes that normally travel through the area bordered east/west by 11th and 13th Streets, and north/south by Filbert and Chestnut Streets, will be on detour due to road closures. Please note that there may be additional routes put on detour and routing changes made throughout the day as road conditions warrant. For up-to-date information on bus detours, go to the System Status page of SEPTA's website at http://www.septa.org/realtime/status/system-status.shtml or follow @SEPTA_Bus on Twitter.

Customers using Jefferson Station will need to enter and exit at 11th Street or Filbert Street. The main headhouse on Market Street will be closed.

Also, please note that the regularly scheduled January SEPTA Board meeting will proceed as scheduled at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Members of the public who are attending the meeting can access SEPTA headquarters through the rear of the building, off 13th Street, or the underground concourse.

The City of Philadelphia has released a list of road closures and restrictions in advance of President Donald Trump's visit to the Republican Congressional retreat on Thursday. SEPTA has also released service adjustments.Vice President Mike Pence and British Prime Minister Theresa May will also attend the meeting.The following roads will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday and will remain closed until at least 6 p.m. Thursday:The public should expect rolling road closures during dignitary movement on Thursday.The following parking restrictions will go into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday:The parking restrictions will be lifted when the roads reopen to vehicular traffic Thursday evening.The United States Secret Service is establishing a secure perimeter that will limit pedestrian access to the following streets starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday:The Office of Special Events has received an application for a demonstration scheduled for Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anticipated attendance is 3,000 people. Other demonstrations without permits are also expected to occur throughout the day.SEPTA will make adjustments to Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley service, and detour a number of bus routes in Center City, during Thursday's visit by President Trump and Vice President Pence to the Republican Congressional Caucus' annual meeting.Road closures and other restrictions will be in place surrounding the event, which will be held at the Loews Hotel at 12th and Market Streets. As a result, the following changes will be in effect at the start of service on Thursday, Jan. 26: