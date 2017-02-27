A school bus carrying five students crashed down an embankment in Pike Creek, Delaware.
The crash happened around 6:44 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Upper Pike Creek Road.
Police say the bus driver lost control before falling down the embankment and hitting a tree.
The driver and five students from Glasgow High School were taken to Christiana Hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.
Motorists should expect delays at the crash site.
------
trafficdelaware newsschool bus accidentstudentschildren
