School bus carrying students, crashes down Delaware embankment

A school bus carrying five students crashed down an embankment in Pike Creek, Delaware.

The crash happened around 6:44 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Upper Pike Creek Road.

Police say the bus driver lost control before falling down the embankment and hitting a tree.

The driver and five students from Glasgow High School were taken to Christiana Hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.

Motorists should expect delays at the crash site.

