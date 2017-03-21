First responders were on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and at least two other vehicles in Rockhill Township, Bucks County.It happened after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Old Bethlehem Pike.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a school bus parked at the side of a road behind two other vehicles that appeared to sustained extensive damage.Action News is told at least one male driver was hurt. No one on the school bus was injured.There was no immediate word what led to the crash.------