TRAFFIC

SEPTA bus takes down utility poles, crashes into fence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A SEPTA bus with passengers on board crashed into a fence and took down several utility poles in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 29th and Cambria around 9:25 a.m.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the debris from the damaged utility poles on the sidewalk and in the street.

A fence that was hit by the bus was damaged. That fence was between the bus and several parked cars.

There was no immediate word on injuries in this incident.

An investigation into what caused this crash continues.

