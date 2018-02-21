TRAFFIC

Serious crash shuts down NB Pa. Turnpike Extension in Bucks Co.

Crash on Pa. Turnpike Extension: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on February 21, 2018. (WPVI)

MILFORD, Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash involving several trucks has shut down a section of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-476) in Bucks County.

It happened after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes in Milford, Pa. between the Lansdale and Quakertown exits.
Video from Chopper 6 showed a crash involving two tractor-trailers and two box trucks.

Injuries were being reported from the scene, but the number and extent were not immediately clear.

All northbound lanes were shut down approaching the crash site, and traffic was backed up for miles approaching the scene.

There was no immediate word when the road might reopen.


------
