TRAFFIC

Several injuries after multi-vehicle crash and fire in Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Several injuries after multi-vehicle crash and fire in Delaware. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) --
Police and firefighters are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in New Castle County, Delaware.

The crash happened near DuPont Highway and Red Lion Road in Bear.

Police say at least four vehicles including 2 cars, a pickup truck, and a box truck collided.

And one of the vehicles caught on fire.
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 is over the scene of a multi-vehicle crash and fire in Bear, Delaware


There are injuries but the extent of them is unknown.

Both lanes of Route 1 and the southbound lanes of DuPont Highway were closed for most of the afternoon.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newscar crashcar fireBear
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Overturned truck causes major delays on I-295
6 injured when car, horse-drawn buggy collide in Pa.
Several injured after car crashes in Hunting Park
4 people hospitalized following crash in Springfield Township
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Man killed wife, 3 children, then himself in Prices Corner
LeSean McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend
Man fleeing from officers in Pa. killed by bulldozer
Man who killed grandparents as a teen sees sentence reduced
All 12 boys, their coach rescued from Thai cave
Lifeguards warn of rip currents at the Jersey shore
Cleanup, repairs continue after massive Center City water main break
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Show More
Small fire erupts at Bucks County high school
Survivor of fatal Del. crash: It looked like a war scene
Delaware State Police mourn death of trooper
Three vehicle accident on Route 54
Investigators: Gas caused NJ house blast that killed couple
More News